Stocks slip, weighed by techs, as earnings heat up

Stocks start with small losses ahead of a big week of earnings reports in which investors will gauge the impact of the escalating trade conflict between the U.S. and China; S&P and Dow -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

“It’s early days for Q2 earnings season, but so far this is looking to be a very good reporting cycle,” says Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research, but "analysts are not yet raising their Q3 earnings estimates. In fact, they are marginally lower than at the end of June. This is not what we expected to see, given the magnitude of the beats so far for Q2."

European bourses trade in slightly the red, with Germany's DAX -0.1% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% and France's CAC -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.3% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +1.1% to a one-month high.

In earnings news, Illinois Tool Works ( -6.9% ) and Halliburton ( -7.7% ) open lower after reporting their results, while Hasbro +11.1% after beating both top and bottom line estimates.

The S&P financial sector ( +0.8% ) is showing early relative strength, while information technology ( -0.5% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.5% ) are early laggards.

U.S. WTI crude oil +1.1% at ~$69/bbl as U.S.-Iran tensions increase following a threatening tweet from Pres. Trump.

Still ahead: existing home sales