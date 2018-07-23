Amazon -1.5% as President Trump tweets about Post Office, Washington Post

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) on the move after some tweets from President Trump.

First tweet: “The Amazon Washington Post has gone crazy against me ever since they lost the Internet Tax Case in the U.S. Supreme Court two months ago. Next up is the U.S. Post Office which they use, at a fraction of real cost, as their “delivery boy” for a BIG percentage of their packages….”

Trump slammed the Postal Service late last year for undercharging Amazon for deliveries, which he claimed cost the service money. The Postal Service’s FY17 results had revenue down $1.8B on the year due to declines in First-Class and Marketing Mail, partially offset by a growth in package volume.

Last month’s Supreme Court ruling pertaining to online sales taxes actually benefitted Amazon. The company already collected sales tax on the product it sells directly and the ruling didn’t specify how third-party sales should be taxed.

Second tweet: “….In my opinion the Washington Post is nothing more than an expensive (the paper loses a fortune) lobbyist for Amazon. Is it used as protection against antitrust claims which many feel should be brought?”

The Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos’ holding company Nash Holdings, not Amazon itself.

Amazon shares are down 1.5% to $1,787.32.

Previously: Trump slams Amazon while calling for higher Post Office pricing (Dec. 29, 2017)

Previously: Online retail rattled by Supreme Court ruling (June 21)