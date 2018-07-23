Old National gains after Q2 reflects strong commercial production

Old National Bancorp (NYSE:ONB) rises 2.9% after Q2 EPS and revenue beat consensus estimates.

Q2 results reflected increased interest rates, disciplined expense management, and record commercial production, said CEO Bob Jones.

Net interest margin on fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.55% vs. 3.45% in Q1 and 3.42% a year ago.

Adjusted noninterest expense was $114.5M vs. $111.3M in Q1.

End-of-period commercial and industrial loans were $2.96B compared to $2.81B; 21.5% annualized growth.

Tier 1 common equity 10.9% at June 30, 2018 vs. 10.7% at March 30, 2018 and 11.5% at June 30, 2017.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Old National Bancorp beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 23)