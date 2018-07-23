More on Lincoln Electric's Q2 results

Lincoln Electric (LECO -1.1% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 26% Y/Y to $790.05M with a 9.3% Y/Y increase in organic sales and reflecting +16% benefit from acquisitions, +4.2% increase in price, +4.4% higher volumes and +0.7% forex.

Segment sales: Americas welding $426.51M (+14.2% Y/Y), International welding $243.37M (+72% Y/Y) due to contribution from acquisitions and The Harris product group $84.16M (+4.9% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall margins: Gross declined by 32 bps to 34.2%; operating declined by 170 bps to 12% and Adj. EBIT margin declined by 82 bps to 14.1%.

Q2 Adjusted operating income was $107M (+18.8% Y/Y) and margin was down by 90 bps to 13.3%. The Air Liquide Welding acquisition had an unfavorable impact of ~120 bps on the margin.

Adj. EPS increased by 25.8% Y/Y to $1.22 and ROIC improved by 200 bps to 18%.

Average operating working capital to net sales was 16.5% and total debt to invested capital was 42.7% as of June 30, 2018.

