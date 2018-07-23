Notable earnings after Tuesday’s close

AKR, AMP, BHE, BXMT, CB, CHFC, CMRE, CNI, CSGP, CSL, EEFT, EQR, FCB, FCF, FMBI, HA, HIW, IEX, IPHI, IRBT, KN, MANH, MKSI, NAVI, NBHC, NTB, PSB, RHI, RNR, SLM, SPN, STL, SYK, T, TER, TRMK, TSS, TXN, UCBI, UMBF, USNA, WCN, WRB

AT&T (NYSE:T) earnings will draw more scrutiny than usual as it starts its transition into a media/telecom behemoth, after an $85B deal for TimeWarner and a purchase of AppNexus. It's been losing legacy video subscribers to streamers and new postpaid subs to upstart rivals, so customer data on its own DirecTV Now and ad-tech developments will be of interest.

