Notable earnings after Tuesday’s close

AT&T (NYSE:T) earnings will draw more scrutiny than usual as it starts its transition into a media/telecom behemoth, after an $85B deal for TimeWarner and a purchase of AppNexus. It's been losing legacy video subscribers to streamers and new postpaid subs to upstart rivals, so customer data on its own DirecTV Now and ad-tech developments will be of interest.

