PHI Group spikes 31% after deal to form JV for offshore blockchain

PHI Group (OTCQB:PHIL) +31% after agreeing to form a joint venture with Regent Blockchain Group to develop and operate an offshore financial center and blockchain businesses--including, but not limited to, apps, initial coin offerings, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

With the stock only at about 2 cents a share, any move in the price is a big move.

Some 1.02M PHIL shares changed hands in morning trading compared with the three-month daily average volume of 1.15M.

The JV will be located in the Cagayan Economic Zone in the Philippines.

PHI Group will contribute $4M in cash and/or preferred stock for a 51% stake and management rights of the venture. Regent Blockchain will contribute a sublicense of the financial technology solutions and offshore virtual currency license from the Philippine government.

Source: Press Release

Previously: PHI Group partners with Fintech Green Investment company (July 11)