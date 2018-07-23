RV sector in reverse on shipments concerns

RV stocks are trading lower after CL King warns that an industry-wide projection for 7% RV shipments growth this year will be hard to achieve.

Analyst Scott Stember thinks the influential RV Industry Association could reset its 2018 shipment projection to 515K-520K from 540K at the important Open House event in September.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is down 3.23% , while Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is off 2.49% and Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) peels off 1.68% .

The expectation for lower shipments is also impacting Camping World Holdings (CWH -2.6% ).

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg