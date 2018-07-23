More on First Farmers & Merchants Q2 results

First Farmers & Merchants (OTCPK:FFMH) reports Q2 revenue growth of 7.7% Y/Y to $13.8M.

Net interest margin improved 9 bps Y/Y and 7 bps Q/Q.

Non-interest expense increased 1% Y/Y and 6% Q/Q.

The company achieved loan growth of $7.2M Q/Q and $12.1M Y/Y.

Total deposits stood at $1.192B, down $12M Q/Q, but up $7M Y/Y.

Total NPA increased to $2.8M, down $2.9M Y/Y; Net recoveries to average loans were 0.01%.

Allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.06% of total loans outstanding.

The company repurchased 13K shares of common stock at an average price of $41.50 per share under its stock repurchase program & authorization to repurchase 180K shares remains under the current program.

Interest income is expected to improve due to the Federal Reserve’s intentions to increase market interest rates through 2019.

Previously: First Farmers & Merchants reports Q2 results (July 23)