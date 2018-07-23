BHP will defend Samarco class action suit filed in Australia

BHP Billiton (BHP -0.5% ) says it will defend itself against claims in a class action proceeding in the Federal Court of Australia regarding the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil that killed 19 people.

BHP does not say who filed the class action, but the company already faces a class action complaint from shareholders in the U.S., which was filed in 2016 and is seeking an unspecified amount of damages; Samarco and its parent companies BHP and Vale (VALE +0.7% ) signed a deal with Brazilian authorities in June to settle a 20B reais ($5.3B) lawsuit related to the dam failure.

Last week, BHP said it expected to record a $650M charge in FY 2018 results related to the failure, which analysts said was at the lower end of expectations.