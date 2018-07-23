Lockheed to add 400 more F-35 jobs

Hitting a major milestone, Lockheed Martin (LMT -1.1% ) has hired more than 1,800 new employees in support of the F-35 program, meeting a commitment made in January 2017 by CEO Marillyn Hewson.

The company also announced that it plans to create an additional 400 jobs at its Fort Worth, Texas, facility to support increased production on the program.

In 2018, the company is on track to deliver 91 F-35s and is preparing to increase production volume year-over-year to hit a rate of approximately 160 aircraft per year in 2023.