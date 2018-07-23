Transcontinental Realty Investors adds to its Southern properties portfolio

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Abode Properties to acquire Villas at Bon Secour multifamily property in the coastal city of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The Villas at Bon Secour is a 200-unit Class A garden-style community comprised of 11 2-story buildings, with 4 different floor plan options. One and two bedroom units, range from 648 to 990 square feet.

The federally insured property was secured through Freddie Mac Multifamily.

The class A asset will become part of the Southern Properties Capital portfolio.

