Harmony Gold tops annual production guidance

Harmony Gold (HMY +0.9% ) says it beat its FY 2018 production guidance by 4%, due largely to the recent addition of the Moab Khotsong operation.

HMY says it produced 1.23M oz. for the full year, beating company guidance of 1.18M oz., including a 14% increase in gold production of which Moab Khotsong produced 105.9K oz., contributing 10% of the increase in South African gold production for the four months that the operation was included in HMY’s asset portfolio.

HMY says it also enjoyed an 8% increase in underground recovered grade to 5.48 g/t, rising for the sixth consecutive year.