Acceleron's ACE-083 shows positive effect in mid-stage study in inherited neurological disorder; shares up 2%

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN +1.6% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement of positive preliminary data from Part 1 of its two-part Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ACE-083 in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, an inherited neurological disorder characterized by the progressive loss of muscle tissue and touch sensation in the extremities. The results were presented at the Peripheral Nerve Society annual meeting in Baltimore, MD.

Data from Part 1, an open-label, dose-escalation study in 18 subjects, showed mean total muscle volume increases from 12.6 - 14.2%. Mean absolute improvements in fat fraction ranged from 1.7 - 3.5%.

Part 2 should be initiated this quarter. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is February 2020.

ACE-083 binds to (inhibits) certain proteins in the TGF-beta superfamily that negatively regulate (reduce) muscle growth, including activins and myostatin.