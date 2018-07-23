NXP -2% ahead of Wednesday's Qualcomm deal deadline

|About: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)|By:, SA News Editor

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIdrops 2.1% as the Wednesday deal deadline looms for its acquisition by Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

China is the last of nine markets that need to approve the deal, and the US-China trade tensions have put that approval in jeopardy. 

Antitrust regulators could still sign off, but that’s not likely after President Trump’s threat Friday to put tariffs on $500B in imports. 

If Qualcomm walks, NXP gets a $2B breakup fee. 

Qualcomm shares are down 0.2%.      

Previously: Qualcomm extends its NXP cash tender offer for final time (July 20)

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox