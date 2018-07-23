NXP -2% ahead of Wednesday's Qualcomm deal deadline

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) drops 2.1% as the Wednesday deal deadline looms for its acquisition by Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

China is the last of nine markets that need to approve the deal, and the US-China trade tensions have put that approval in jeopardy.

Antitrust regulators could still sign off, but that’s not likely after President Trump’s threat Friday to put tariffs on $500B in imports.

If Qualcomm walks, NXP gets a $2B breakup fee.

Qualcomm shares are down 0.2% .

