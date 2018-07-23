U.S. home sales could rise if inventory increases: Freddie forecast

Freddie Mac sees market conditions improving slightly later this summer as more new home construction helps to alleviate some of the current supply shortage, according to its July forecast report.

Low housing supply combined with higher mortgage rates and home prices restrained housing market growth in H1

Total home sales--new and existing--are expected to rise 2.5% this year with home prices expected to increase 6.7%.

“Mortgage rates have stabilized in recent months, and in some high-cost markets, price appreciation is showing some signs of easing, says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater. "If new and existing housing supply can increase meaningfully, sales will follow.”

Total single-family first-lien mortgage originations are expected to slide about 7% percent this year to $1.69T, driven by decreased refinance activity due to higher borrowing costs.

Source: Press Release

