PayPal, Square stand to gain from Snapcash shutdown

PayPal (PYPL -1.1% ) and Square (SQ +1.1% ) both stand to profit from one fewer competitor in the peer-to-peer payment space, writes Credit Suisse Paul Condra in a note, according to Bloomberg.

Even though, Square partners with Snapchat (SNAP -0.1% ) on Snapcash, Square is likely better off with fewer "front-end" P2P competitors; Square's own Cash App is a "better play for them" than the back-end work it's doing on Snap's service, Condra responded to Bloomberg.

