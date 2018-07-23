Digital Realty expands IBM Cloud access in 15 metros

Digital Realty (DLR -0.7% ) is expanding private access to the IBM Cloud in 15 major global metros.

Using the Digital Realty Service Exchange and IBM Cloud Direct Link, dedicated access is available through more than 70 data centers in Amsterdam, Ashburn, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami, Phoenix, Portland, New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

Service Exchange allows users to manage their physical and virtual connections through a single port. It's one of three options for connecting to IBM Cloud: Direct Link Dedicated, Direct Link Dedicated Hosting and Direct Link Connect.