Union Gaming calls Wynn Resorts an attractive opportunity

Union Gaming calls the recent pull back in Wynn Resorts (WYNN) an "attractive buying opportunity" for investors.

Analyst John DeCree: "A mix of unfavorable trade war headlines and deceleration in GGR over the past two months created volatility in the stock. We remain comfortable with demand in Macau and Wynn’s position in the market. The two months of decelerating GGR is largely a result of tougher comps as the two-year stacked growth rates still look compelling to us."

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on Wynn and adjusts its price target to $211 from $215. The PT is derived as a mix of 14.5X the 2019 Macau EBITDA estimate, 13.5X the 2019 Las Vegas EBITDA and 10X the present value of the Encore property in Boston.