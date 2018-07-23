Alcoa selloff provides attractive entry point, Morgan Stanley analyst says

Alcoa’s (AA +0.9% ) post-earnings selloff provides an attractive entry point, Morgan Stanley says, citing the company’s free cash flow generation, potential dividend in Q4, production growth into next year and pricing support from Chinese supply curb.

AA likely will start a dividend within three months, while operations will improve into next year on lower maintenance headwinds and smelter restarts, Stanley analyst Piyush Sood writes, adding that aluminum/alumina prices will receive support on China’s winter cuts.

The firm retains its Overweight rating on the stock but cuts its price target to $57 from $60 after factoring in new company guidance; shares fell 13% on July 19 after AA cut its FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $3B-$3.2B from an earlier outlook of $3.5B-$3.7B,