More on Arrow Financial Q2 results

Arrow Financial (AROW +0.8% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 9.9% Y/Y to $28.9M & Net income of $9.7M (+35% Y/Y).

With the largest loan growth in the consumer and residential real estate segments, total loans reached a record high of $2.1B (+9.5% Y/Y).

Net interest income was $21M (+9.0% Y/Y), which were driven by strong loan growth and an increase in the net interest margin by 9 bps to 3.11%.

AUM reached a record high of $1.5B (+9.1% Y/Y), driven by continued strength in equity markets.

Return on average equity improved 314 bps to 15.22% and a return on average assets improved 30 bps to 1.38%.

Deposit balances reached $2.3B (+3.8% Y/Y) & Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 20.3% of total deposits.

NPA were$5.6M (-35.5% Y/Y); Net charge-offs on annualized percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.01% & allowance for loan losses was $19.6M which were 0.95% of loans outstanding.

The company's common equity tier 1 ratio was 13.01% and the total risk-based capital ratio of 15.06% & efficiency ratio of 55.38%.

Cash dividend of $0.25 per share which was higher 3% Y/Y was distributed to shareholders.

