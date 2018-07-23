U.S. mutual funds, ETFs outflows in June are most since August 2015: Morningstar

Long-term U.S. open-end funds and ETFs outflows in June amount to $22.1B, the greatest amount in almost three years, according to Morningstar's (NASDAQ:MORN) report on U.S. mutual fund and ETF asset flows.

Bulk of these outflows were from U.S. equity, with $20.8B of outflows—$17.1B from active funds and $3.7B on the passive side.

International-equity funds experienced the most outflows since 2008 with $9.8B in outflows, largely due to emerging-market outflows.

Only taxable-bond and municipal-bond funds had inflows, $15.5B and $2.6B, respectively.

Categories with the highest inflows in June were ultrashort-bond funds with inflows of $5.5B and foreign large-blend funds with $4.3B.

Among top U.S. fund families, Vanguard led the way with $7.4B in inflows; however, it's growth continues to slow.

