ReWalk Robotics retraces from expanded VA access-stoked rally; down 23%

Nano cap ReWalk Robotics (RWLK -23.2% ) is down on a 9x surge in volume, giving up a chunk of Friday's 74% pop on the news that the Veterans Administration (VA) revised its national policy on exoskeleton medical device training and procurement for veterans with spinal cord injury. The updated policy expands access to training program locations in the VA network and private rehab centers through the VA's Veterans Choice Program.

The company says there are currently 142 ReWalk-certified private and VA SCI/D training centers in the U.S. that can train veterans to use the ReWalk device.