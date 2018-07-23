Needham gives Street-high target to Roku

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has turned up on the day, +0.8% , after getting a Street-high price target of $60 from Needham.

That's a boost from its previous target of $50, and implies 19.6% upside.

It's based on earnings upside from "strong U.S. viewing trends toward OTT streaming generally and connected TVs specifically, Roku’s growing share of streaming devices, incremental value created by The Roku Channel, and event (ie, take-over) upside," says the firm's Laura Martin.

"Valuation looks inexpensive vs NFLX and WWE and we expect Roku to be sold before it triples again," Martin says, pointing out that smaller BAMTech went for $3.8B to Disney.