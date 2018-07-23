First Solar sells Beryl PV project in Australia to New Energy Solar

Australia's New Energy Solar agrees to acquire First Solar's (FSLR -1.3% ) 87 MW Beryl solar project in New South Wales state for an undisclosed sum.

New Energy says it initially will take a 49% interest in the under-construction photovoltaic park, then acquire the remaining 51% following the project's commissioning in the middle of next year.

FSLR will provide construction management services for the project and will operate and maintain the plant; the addition of a battery storage installation is being considered “to enhance risk-adjusted returns.”