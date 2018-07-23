Golub Capital BDC uses new $300M credit facility to redeem some notes

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC -0.1% ) gets new $300M credit facility and redeems outstanding notes issued as part of a $350M 2010 debt financing deal.

The credit facility will bear interest rate equal to one-month LIBOR + 1.90% through the revolving availability period, which ends Jan. 21, 2019. After that date, its interest rate will reset to one-month LIBOR + 2.15% until the final maturity date of March 20, 2019.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Golub Capital BDc reports Q3 middle-market originations of $195.8M (July 11)