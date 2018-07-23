Boeing warns on pilot shortage

Boeing (BA -0.4% ) projects demand for pilots will rise to 790K over the next 20 years.

The company says its increased outlook represents the most significant demand in its nine-year history of forecasting pilot demand. The projection is also double the current workforce.

"Despite strong global air traffic growth, the aviation industry continues to face a pilot labor supply challenge, raising concern about the existence of a global pilot shortage in the near-term," notes Boeing exec Keith Cooper.

Boeing says it's partnering with customers, governments and educational institutions to help ensure that the market is ready to meet this significant pilot demand.

Source: Press Release