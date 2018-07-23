Andeavor obtains more Mexico pipeline and storage capacity

Andeavor (ANDV +0.6% ) says it secured the use of three Pemex marine and storage terminals in Mexico's Baja California Sur and Sinaloa state, and two pipelines and two storage facilities in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua.

ANDV says the use of the facilities was awarded under Pemex's third open season; the terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

ANDV was awarded the first major logistics contract from Pemex in 2017, giving it the use of pipeline and storage capacity in Baja California and Sonora, and last month announced plans to build a $100M fuels terminal in the Mexican city of Rosarito in Baja California.