Boston Properties and Moinian team up to build west side NYC office tower

Boston Properties (BXP -1.3% ) will buy a minority stake in and become the managing partner of a partnership to develop 3 Hudson Boulevard office tower on Manhattan's west side, just north of Hudson Yards.

The project with the Moinian Group will develop an entire square block at 11th Ave. and 34th Street, building a 57-story office tower totaling 2.0M square feet.

"We expect it will be ready for vertical construction for an anchor tenant in the second quarter of 2019, with occupancy in the first half of 2023," says Boston Properties Executive Vice President John Powers.

