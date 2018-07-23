Glaxo down 2% ahead of Ad Com review of mepolizumab for COPD

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.9% ) slips on average volume in apparent reaction to the release of briefing materials ahead of Wednesday's meeting of the FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee during which it will review and discuss the company's marketing application seeking approval to use NUCALA (mepolizumab) as add-on treatment to inhaled corticosteroids in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The FDA's document states that the agency does not have regulatory experience with COPD therapies that target eosinophil count, adding that the lack of consensus related to the eosinophilic COPD phenotype "creates challenges" in defining the group of patients that could derive benefit from the IL-5 inhibitor.

Further, GSK did not conduct a proof-of-concept study or a dose-ranging study prior to its Phase 3 trials which evaluated a dose (100 mg every 4 weeks) selected from its severe asthma program.

Adding to the uncertainty is the mixed results from GSK's two Phase 3 COPD studies, one met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in the rate of moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations and the other did not.

The FDA first approved NUCALA in November 2015 for severe asthma.

