K12 Inc. and C2 Education partner to expand accessibility to advanced placement courses

K12 Inc. (LRN +0.2% ) and C2 Education have joined forces to make Advanced Placement courses accessible to more students around the nation, making C2 Education the first K through 12 tutoring company in the U.S. to leverage K12’s innovative technology platforms to expand its Advanced Placement offerings.

“At K12, it is our belief that every student, regardless of geography or personal circumstance, should have access to an education that maximizes their academic potential,” said K12 Senior Vice President of Private Pay and International Schools, Russ Roselle. “We’re thrilled that through our K12 International Academy program, students at C2 Education centers now have access to AP courses, ensuring they develop a high school record that sets them apart from their peers during the college admission process.”