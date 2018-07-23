Anglo American Platinum buys Glencore's Mototolo stake in $1.6B deal

Anglo American Platinum’s (OTCPK:AGPPF, OTCPK:AGPPY) Rustenburg Platinum Mines subsidiary agrees to acquire Glencore’s (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) 39% stake in the companies’ joint venture Mototolo project for as much 22B South African rand ($1.6B).

Amplats will pay 800M rand up front, followed by additional monthly payments over a six-year period, determined by the spot prices of platinum group metals and capped at 22B rand.

The mining company, which is majority-owned by Anglo American, says it swung to an H1 profit of 2.18B rand, away from a 1.19B rand loss in the year-ago period.