Q.E.P. Co slides 11.9% post Q1 results

Q.E.P. Co. (OTCPK:QEPC -11.9% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 7.2% Y/Y to $87.9M.

Q1 overall margin: Gross declined 110 bps to 27.5%; Operating declined 226 bps to 2.5% & Adj. EBITDA declined 223 bps to 3.75%.

Operating expenses was $22M (+12.8% Y/Y), the increase was due to acquisition and integration costs, higher freight costs & marketing program spending in Australia.

CFO was $4.2M (+250% Y/Y) & Working capital of $45.2M (-17.7% Y/Y).

Aggregate debt, net of available cash balance was $15.4M (+202% Y/Y), reflecting the use of cash to make strategic investments in the business.

“We continue to invest resources in new acquisition searches. The overall business continues to experience cost pressures as product, manufacturing and shipping costs increase. QEP will look to offset and contain these costs where possible, as well as pursue market-based price increases when practical to maximize our earnings.” said Lewis Gould, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

