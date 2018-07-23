Goldman Sachs adds three women to management committee: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs's (GS +1% ) incoming CEO David Solomon wastes no time in making his mark on the firm's management ranks.

Goldman adds banker Alison Mas and strategy chief Stephanie Cohen to its management committee, Bloomberg reports, citing a staff memo. Sheila Patel, who heads the international asset management unit, and administrative chief Laurence Stein are also joining the committee.

The moves bring the committee to 33 members, including seven women.

