Investors send Tesla below $300 and back

There's continued buzz over the WSJ report on Tesla's (TSLA -3.8% ) efforts to press suppliers for money.

"We find it a little disturbing that Tesla feels it needs to claw back funds from suppliers to meet its third quarter financial objectives," says CFRA analyst Efraim Levy.

A tweet from Elon Musk seemed to indicate that Tesla was negotiating mainly for future work, although the WSJ quoted the company as confirming price reduction requests were being made for projects dating back to 2016, some of which haven't been finished yet.

"Automakers often have brutal pricing demands on suppliers for future work, but retroactive rebates is not something we hear much about, and this is troubling for us to hear, chips in Morningstar's David Whiston on the development.

Tesla traded as low as $292.86 earlier in the session.

