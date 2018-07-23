Exxon's Russian venture faces $1.4B claim from Rosneft

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) files an 89B ruble ($1.4B) lawsuit against participants of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project operated by Exxon Mobil's (XOM -0.1% ) Russian subsidiary.

The lawsuit, received by an arbitration court in the Sakhalin region in Russia’s Far East, seeks to recover funds gained by parties between July 2015 and May 2018 through “unjust enrichment and interest gained by using other people’s money.”

Sakhalin-1 is operated by Exxon Neftegaz, through which XOM owns 30% of the project; Rosneft and India's ONGC each control 20% while Japan's Sodeco consortium holds 30%.