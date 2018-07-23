Bike-share company Lime reports 6M riders

Bike and scooter-share company Lime reports one-year results including 6M riders, double the number announced two months ago.

The company says that electric scooters take riders to their destination 22% faster than pedal bikes.

ime says riders using its products in conjunction with public transit in US cities would pay an average 80% less than the cost of owning a personal vehicle.

Last month, Axios reported that GV (GOOG +1.3% )(GOOGL +1% ) would lead a $250M round in Lime. GV pitched in 50M, which was matched by IVP and Andreessen Horowitz.

Lime competes with Jump Bikes, which was acquired by Uber (UBER) in April, and Motivate, which Lyft (LYFT) bought earlier this month.

