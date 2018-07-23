EPA to challenge California in fuel economy reset

The Trump Administration plans to challenge the state of California's right to set its own fuel emissions standards in a highly-anticipated move, according to Bloomberg.

The EPA will attempt to pull back the waiver granted to California as part of the Clean Air Act.

As expected, the EPA will also propose to push the federal fuel economy standard back to the 2020 level of 35 mpg per manufacturer fleet.

The formal proposal is expected to drop this week.

Automakers for the most part are stuck in the middle. The industy opposes the timing of the Obama Administration fuel emission standards, but also fears a long legal battle that makes it difficult to plot strategy.

