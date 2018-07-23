PetMed Express down 14% after Q2 results

Investors are punishing PetMed Express (PETS -13.7%) after its modest $0.01 Q2 earnings miss on higher-than-expected sales.
Investors are heading for exits in apparent response to higher costs. In the conference call this morning, CEO Menderes Akdag said new customer acquisition cost rose to $40 from $37 yoy, advertising expenses went up and the company cut prices on certain products due to increased online competition, with further cuts likely.
Gross margin eased a bit to 34,3%, down a modest 0.2% yoy, while operating earnings yield slipped 0.1% to 18.0%.
Previously: PetMed Express Q1 top line up 10%; EPS up 38% (July 23)
Previously: PetMed Express misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 23)
Now read: Patterson Companies up 2% on Q4 result »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox