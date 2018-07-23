Shell near start of $25B share buyback, some analysts say

Expectations are high that Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) quarterly report later this week could signal the start of as much as $25B in share buybacks, the Telegraph reports.

UBS analyst Jon Rigby says Shell's upcoming results may mark the quarter that sees "a significant shift into share buyback mode... We believe there is a strong chance but not a certainty that [Shell] will announce the commencement of its share buyback with the 2Q results."

HSBC's Gordon Gray says Shell is one of the major oil ­companies that “look closer to restarting buybacks than most” and could ­make an announcement as soon as next week.

In the last two months alone, Shell has sold off oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia and Thailand in a ­series of deals worth more than $2B, bringing the company near its $30B target for the end of the year.

But Gray says the sales may not be enough to cut the company's debt pile down to its target gearing ­before beginning the buybacks: "We don’t see gearing there yet - our end-2Q figure is 23.5% - but with a target to buy back $25B of stock by 2020, timing is getting fairly limited."