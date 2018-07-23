Amazon accelerator announces new startups

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Techstars announce the new class of startups selected to participate in the 12-week Alexa Accelerator program.

Alexa Accelerator is managed by Techstars and funded from the $200M Alexa Fund, which has a history of investing in spaces that Amazon later decides to enter.

Startup participants: Helix, AI assistants for lab sciences; Jargon, solution removing conversational language barriers; Unruly Studios, floor tiles that kids can code; Conservation Labs, water leak detection; Presence AI, small business appointment management; Voiceitt, speech recognition for brain injuries and speech impairments; Novalia, adhesive material that makes a surface responsive to touch; Imgageous, platform helping businesses to adopt AI.

