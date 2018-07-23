Hughes launches new capacity for South America

Hughes Network Systems (SATS -0.1% ) has successfully launched its 63W payload on the Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite.

That gives the company new high-throughput coverage over South America, to be used in business/residential broadband, managed network services, cellular backhaul and community Wi-Fi.

The launch by Hughes "reaffirms its commitment to powering a connected future for people and businesses in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru," CEO Pradman Kaul says.

Services on 63W are expected to begin in early Q4 after orbit-raising and in-orbit testing of Telstar 19V.