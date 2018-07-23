Huya, YY competitor considers US IPO

Chinese online gaming portal Douyu is considering a $700M IPO in the US, according to local media reports.

Douyu was considering a Hong Kong listing like competitor Inke, but will now debut in the US like peer Huya (HUYA -3.6% ).

Douyu streams videos including sports events, online games, and entertainment. The company tops the market along with Huya and YY (YY -3.2% ) with market penetration of 4.25%, 3.61%, and 3.33%, respectively.

Douya has a $1.5B valuation, according to China Money Network.

In March, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) invested $632M in Douyu and led a $462M round in Huya.

