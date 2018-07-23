Dover Downs bid up 51% on merger euphoria

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (NYSE:DDE) is up 50.99% after the company discloses its plans to merger with Twin River Worldwide.

"We believe this transaction will help us grow our business, invest in our people and our facilities and compete more effectively given changes in gaming on the horizon," says Dover Downs CEO Denis McGlynn.

The Dover board has already approved the deal, setting it up for a shareholder vote.

Twin River already operates assets in the South (Biloxi, Mississippi), West (Aurora, Colorado) and Northeast (Lincoln and Tiverton, Rhode Island (opening shortly)) regions.