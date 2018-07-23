Third Point sees PayPal upside potential ~50% within 18 months

Third Point forecasts "above-consensus EPS growth driving shares to $125 within 18 months, for ~50% upside" for PayPal (PYPL +1.9% ) as it expands organically and through acquisitions, Dan Loeb writes in his Q2 investors letter.

Third Point initiated a long position in PayPal in Q2, the letter discloses.

Venmo, its peer-to-peer platform, can contribute $1B in annual revenue within three years, Loeb writes. Other reasons for optimism include PayPal's shift to dynamic pricing away from "one-size-fits-all" pricing approach and its expansion to offline merchants through its iZettle acquisition.

Third Point also sees an opportunity for PayPal to improve its operating margins, which at 25% is 20-40 points lower than large-cap payment peers such as Visa, Mastercard, and WorldPay.

