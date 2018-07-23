Japan casino push enters next phase

Keep an eye out for some partnerships announcements from major casino companies after the parliament in Japan officially approved legislation to develop three integrated resorts in the nation.

"The passage of the legislative framework propels the race for licenses in Japan into the next phase," notes Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Mark Frissora.

Estimates on the Japanese gaming market range as high as $20B, although it's expected to take until 2025 for resorts to be open.

Besides Caesars, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) are all expected to be active in the license bidding process.

Related ETF: BJK.