Newmark acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Denver and Pasadena

Newmark (NMRK -1.7% ) announced acquisition of Integra Realty Resources offices in Denver and Pasadena, adding another milestone to its development of Valuation & Advisory practice.

Newmark previously acquired eight IRR offices.

“NKF’s V&A practice has been laser focused to expand our business partnerships, fulfill strategic initiatives, and cultivate client relationships. We’re excited about the acquisition of the Denver and Pasadena offices as they complement our U.S. geographic presence. The addition of these offices is an important step in achieving our long-term goals and vision for V&A”, commented John Busi, President of V&A.