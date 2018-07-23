Ocean Rig announces new deals, says rig demand picking up

Jul. 23, 2018 2:27 PM ETOcean Rig UDW Inc. (ORIG)ORIG, TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG +0.5%) says it entered into a new one-well drilling contract for the Ocean Rig Poseidon with Chariot Oil & Gas offshore Namibia beginning during the current quarter.
  • ORIG also said it signed a letter of intent to drill two wells off the western coast of Africa for a "European major oil company" beginning in Q4 in a continuation of the Chariot Oil contract for Ocean Rig Poseidon
  • Also, Lundin Petroleum exercises its seventh option to extend the existing contract of the Leiv Eiriksson semi-submersible drilling rig; if Lundin exercises its remaining five one-well options, the rig potentially could be employed until Q3 2019.
  • Finally, Total (NYSE:TOT) agrees to extend its drilling contract for the Ocean Rig Skyros, with the dayrate remaining fixed at ~$573K/day for the duration of the contract.
  • ORIG says it is seeing "higher levels of inquiry in the market that we expect will translate into higher utilization in the coming months for the overall floater fleet."
