Neuralstem up 21% on NSI-189 data in Alzheimer's model

Thinly traded nano cap Neuralstem (CUR +21.4% ) is up on almost a 10x surge in volume on the heels of its announcement of encouraging preclinical data on NSI-189 in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The results were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Chicago.

Mice treated with NSI-189 (orally) experienced improved learning ability and retention as measured by a simple task and improved performance on a short-term memory test. Treated AD mice also scored well on a motor learning test called Rotarod while experiencing decreased anxiety levels.

The company says small molecule NSI-189, a benzylpiperazine-aminopyridine, stimulates neurogenesis, synaptogenesis and increases hippocampal volume, all of which play a role in reversing depression, enhancing cognition and promoting the growth of new nerve tissue. It is in clinical development for major depressive disorder.

