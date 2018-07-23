SoCalGas issues gas curtailment watch as California heat bears down

Sempra Energy's (SRE -0.4% ) SoCalGas issued a natural gas curtailment watch today, telling customers to be prepared to reduce gas use if needed, with power generators expected to work harder than usual to keep air conditioners humming as a heat wave blankets Southern California.

High temperatures in Los Angeles are forecast to top 90 degrees F every day this week, including 97 on Wednesday, while the normal high in the city at this time of year is 84.

SoCalGas projects gas demand will rise from 3B cf/day toay to 3.B on Tuesday and 3.2B on Wednesday, while receipts of the fuel via pipelines into California are expected to total only ~2.6B cf/day each day, meaning the utility would need to tap storage fields to make up the difference, which could hurt SoCal’s ability to stockpile enough fuel to avoid curtailments for some power and industrial customers on the coldest days during the winter heating season.