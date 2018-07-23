Heritage Cannabis subsidiary PhyeinMed receives Cannabis Cultivation License and Heritage acquires CannaCure

Heritage Cannabis Holdings (OTC:UMBBF +33.2% ) announced that its subsidiary PhyeinMed has been granted licence to cultivate cannabis by Health Canada, pursuant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

Heritage entered into a Letter of Intent effective July 20, 2018 to acquire CannaCure Corporation in an all-share transaction. CannaCure, based in Fort Erie, Ontario, is a Health Canada late stage applicant under the ACMPR and has completed phase one of its three phase build-out plan.

Under the terms of the agreement CannaCure’s shareholders will receive 100M shares of Heritage with an additional 33M units subject to an escrow release. Upon completion the board of directors of Heritage will be increased to five with CannaCure naming two people to the board.

The transaction is expected to close by September 28, 2018, and is subject to conditions.